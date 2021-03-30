‘Offensive’ remarks against Rahul at CPM meet, Chandy seeks apology

March 30, 2021 1:06:39 pm
FORMER chief minister Oommen Chandy has sought an apology from ex-MP Joice George for “offensive remarks” while referring to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a CPM meeting on Monday.
Addressing the election meeting at Irattayar in Idukki district, Joice said Rahul goes to colleges where there are only women. In a reference to the Congress leader’s recent interaction with college students in Kerala, where he was seen doing push-ups and teaching the students a few steps of the martial art form Aikido, Joice said women should be wary because “he is not married”.
A video of the meeting shows other CPM present at the meeting, including minister M M Mani, smiling at Joice’s remarks.
Chandy said Joice, who represented Idukki Lok Sabha seat as a CPM-backed MP from 2014-2019, had insulted not only college students but entire Kerala, and his comments reflected the CPM’s anti-women approach.
Asked about the remarks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF did not believe in personal insults. “We would continue to take him (Rahul) on politically.”
