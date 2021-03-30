‘Offensive’ remarks against Rahul at CPM meet, Chandy seeks apology

Addressing the election meeting at Irattayar in Idukki district, Joice said Rahul goes to colleges where there are only women. (File)

FORMER chief minister Oommen Chandy has sought an apology from ex-MP Joice George for “offensive remarks” while referring to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a CPM meeting on Monday.

Addressing the election meeting at Irattayar in Idukki district, Joice said Rahul goes to colleges where there are only women. In a reference to the Congress leader’s recent interaction with college students in Kerala, where he was seen doing push-ups and teaching the students a few steps of the martial art form Aikido, Joice said women should be wary because “he is not married”.

A video of the meeting shows other CPM present at the meeting, including minister M M Mani, smiling at Joice’s remarks.

Chandy said Joice, who represented Idukki Lok Sabha seat as a CPM-backed MP from 2014-2019, had insulted not only college students but entire Kerala, and his comments reflected the CPM’s anti-women approach.

Asked about the remarks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF did not believe in personal insults. “We would continue to take him (Rahul) on politically.”