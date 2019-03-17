Toggle Menu
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces he may change his seat for 2019 elections

Naveen Patnaik said, “The leaders of western Odisha — the farmers, the women, the students — have requested that I stand from western Odisha. I am considering it very seriously."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed the press from his residence, Naveen Niwas, in Bhubaneswar. (PTI/File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that he is “considering very seriously” a proposal to contest the 2019 assembly elections from western Odisha.

The BJD is expected to announce its candidates for the first phase of elections on April 11 later Sunday. In the fray are four Lok Sabha seats from the southern and western part of the state, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, and Koraput, as well as their corresponding assembly constituencies.

Patnaik addressed the press from his residence, Naveen Niwas, in Bhubaneswar. “The leaders of western Odisha — the farmers, the women, the students — have requested that I stand from western Odisha. I am considering it very seriously”.

While the CM has not named any particular constituency he is eyeing, he has prompted chatter on which BJD candidate will be fielded from his current assembly constituency, Hinjilicut.

Hinjilicut, which has elected Patnaik four times with huge margins, falls under Aska Lok Sabha constituency and will go to polls in the second part of Odisha’s four-phase elections.

