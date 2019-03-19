Odisha: BJP wing claims intel warned Naveen Patnaik on contesting Hinjili, cops say papers fake

Odisha Police has filed an FIR after the BJP youth wing alleged that BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s move to contest from two Assembly seats was influenced by a state police intelligence report warning Patnaik against contesting from his constituency Hinjili.

Calling the document “fake”, the Odisha DGP handle tweeted, “A fake document purported to be assessment report of some assembly segments by Odisha Police Intelligence Department has been shown in a press meet by a political party. It is clarified that the document is absolutely fake & fabricated. An FIR is being registered in this matter.” Click for more election news

Following Patnaik’s announcement that he will be contesting from two seats, state BJYM chief Tankadhar Tripathy produced a document which “recommended that Hon. CM Naveen Patnaik should not contest upcoming Assembly elections from Hinjili constituency”.

The document, under the letterhead “Odisha Police State Intelligence Branch Bhubaneswar” suggested four alternative constituencies for Patnaik — Rourkela, Bijepur, Balangir and Titlagarh.

The document cites “lack of infrastructure and amenities… false disbursement under KALIA scheme… post cyclone relief for people close to BJD” as reasons that have angered people in Hinjili.

BJD Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said, “The CM is popular enough to contest from any seat in the state”.