Odisha: BJP names Sanath Gartia as Bijepur candidate

The BJP on Sunday picked Sanath Gartia as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll for the Bijepur Assembly seat and lashed out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over “unkept” promises to the people.

Meanwhile, the CPI questioned if the BJP and the BJD were contesting against each other or working as allies.

The bypoll was necessitated after Patnaik, who also won from Hinjili in May’s Assembly elections, chose to vacate the Bijepur seat. Patnaik on Saturday announced Rita Sahu will be the BJD’s candidate. Sahu, had joined BJD and previously won the seat in 2018, in a bypoll after the incumbent Congress MLA and her husband Subal Sahu succumbed to long-term ailments.

However, a year later, Patnaik stood from the constituency after a delegation of western Odisha BJD leaders requested him to do so.

“Why did he not quit Hinjili instead of Bijepur? The CM should answer why he did not even pay a visit to Bijepur after the victory. Before the bypoll of 2018, the CM said he will personally look into the constituency’s development. What has happened so far?” questioned Bargarh BJP MP Suresh Pujari in a press conference on Sunday.

“He inaugurated various projects worth Rs 2,300 crore. When will the delivery happen?” he asked.

However, the CPI questioned whether both parties were actually contesting against each other. “The people of Odisha should ask Naveen Babu and his party what is their stand. During the Lok Sabha elections, we thought they were fighting each other. But after Lok Sabha, we see BJD supporting all policies of BJP inside and outside Parliament,” said CPI General Secretary D Raja.