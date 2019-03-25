Odisha: BJP fields ex-DGP Prakash Mishra from Cuttack, Kharbela Swain from Kandhamal

The Bharatiya Janata Party Monday declared its candidates for nine assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. According to the list, former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra and Utkal party founder Kharbela Swain have been named as candidates from Cuttack and Kandhamal respectively for the general elections.

The former IPS officer had also served as the CRPF DG for about two years from 2014 to 2016. Mishra, whose removal as Odisha police chief in 2014 had triggered a major controversy, joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of senior leaders, including Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and Damodar Rout at the BJP headquarters in Odisha. Prakash Mishra had told news agency PTI that he had no plan to join politics, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of working highly impressed him.

Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of candidates for two parliamentary constituencies and nine assembly constituencies in #Odisha. Kharbela Swain who joined BJP today to contest from parliamentary constituency of Kandhamal. pic.twitter.com/HnrNs3l1Ti — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

On the other hand, Swain returned to BJP on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at state party headquarters. Swain had earlier resigned from the party to form his own political party Utkal Bharat.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 11 and concluding on May 19. Assembly elections to Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously. Results will be declared on May 23.

There are 147 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Odisha.