Odisha: BJP, Congress allege BJD minister bribing voters, seek EC action

The BJP’s Odisha unit Thursday approached the state’s Chief Electoral Officer to lodge a complaint against BJD leader and Odisha minister Pratap Jena after the appearance of an audio clip in which a voice, allegedly of Jena, can be heard promising allocations from MLA funds to panchayats that help the BJD win Salepur Assembly elections.

Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be simultaneously held from April 11 in Odisha, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is eyeing a fifth term. Click for more election news

Jena and the BJD are yet to respond to the allegations.

The state unit of the Congress demanded that the BJD must not field Jena as a candidate and that the party will appeal to the poll panel to bar his candidacy.

A voice recording, alleged to be of Jena, emerged in local media. “The panchayats that will make (potential BJD candidate) Prasanta Behera win by the highest number of votes will receive Rs 35 lakh from MLA funds. The booth that helps Prasanta Behera win with highest margin will receive Rs 15 lakh from MLA funds. This will apply to entire Salepur (Assembly) constituency,” says Jena in the clip as alleged by the BJP and Congress. Jena is Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Law, and Information and Broadcasting.

A video of the incident is unavailable. However, the speaker in the clip is heard telling the crowd and journalists present to switch off mobiles and cameras.

“A minister in the state is bribing for votes. He should be punished as per the law,” state BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty said at a press conference Thursday. A Congress spokesperson said, “This is a violation of Model Code of Conduct and (The Representation of) People’s Act. Odisha Congress demands that Jena should not be made a candidate in this election.”