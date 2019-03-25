Odisha: BJD will win all 21 Lok Sabha seats, play key role in govt formation, says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday began the BJD’s “21/21 sankha” (conches) campaign, claiming that the party will win all Lok Sabha seats in the state and play a decisive role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.

“This time no national party will receive full majority. We will play a decisive role in the formation of the Central government. This is a golden opportunity (for Odisha). BJD will win 21 out of 21 seats in Lok Sabha polls,” the Chief Minister announced during a rally in Nayagarh. The conch is the BJD’s election symbol. Follow more election news here.

BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Keshari Deb said a decision regarding alliances will be taken by Patnaik. “It is too early to comment on what may happen,” he said.

In his campaign speech, Patnaik reached out to women and farmers. “BJD is India’s first political party that has given real empowerment to women with 33 per cent reservation in (giving) Lok Sabha poll tickets. Under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, women can avail treatment that costs up to Rs 7 lakh. Under Mission Shakti, zero interest loans have been given to women. I believe when women are empowered, the country will progress,” he said.

“Under KALIA, we have helped farmers. Every farmer will be benefited. I am personally monitoring KALIA,” he added.

Under fire from Opposition parties over high unemployment in the state, Patnaik said, “BJD has been fighting for special category status. If Odisha gets that status, it will receive immense revenue, jobs and funds for development.”

“In 2014, BJP manifesto had placed special category status (for Odisha) as its number one commitment. But it forgot the promise,” Patnaik added.

The Chief Minister also said the BJP-led central government neglected the state. “Odisha has the worst railway network in the country though the state has given highest profit to the Centre. This is the Centre’s neglect.”

“The Centre gets thousands of crores from Odisha’s coal. Odisha gets pollution. Is this not neglect?” he said.

“In Mahanadi case, Chhattisgarh’s (then) BJP government stopped our water with help from the Centre. In the Polavaram matter, the Centre supported Andhra. Odisha ranks at the bottom of all Indian states in telecom, banking and national highways,” he added.

“Odisha BJP leaders cannot fight for the state. They are controlled by the Delhi high command. BJD is a party for Odisha. Our remote control is with the 4.5 crore people of Odisha. We fight for Odisha’s interests and its pride,” he said.