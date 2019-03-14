Odisha: BJD MP Balabhadra Majhi resigns from party

In a setback to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the elections, its Lok Sabha member Balabhadra Majhi Thursday resigned from the party claiming that he was “ignored and cheated”.

“I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the BJD as I felt ignored, neglected and cheated. I presumed the party no more requires me,” Majhi, who represents Nabarangpur (ST) Lok Sabha seat, said here.

Majhi told reporters that was unable to meet Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik and submitted the resignation letter to political secretary of the party chief.

“Somewhere, a gap has developed between I and you .. may be designed by some persons envious of my achievements,” Majhi said in his resignation letter to Patnaik. To a question about any move to join any other political party, Majhi said he is yet to think about it and a decision in this regard will be taken after speaking to people of his area.

To a query, Majhi said the BJD is “no longer functioning in a democratic manner” as party positions are being filled through selection and not election. No senior BJD leader was immediately available to comment on Majhi’s move.

The sudden move by the lawmaker comes apparently after indications that he may be denied party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls, sources said. Both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections will be in Odisha simultaneously next month.

“I was kept out of discussions and deliberations in the organisation .. I am sure some people have misled you and now I feel cheated,” Majhi said in his resignation letter, a copy of which was made available here. Noting that he had to quit a government job in the railways, the tribal leader said “Before the last general elections, I was lured into the party to contest the Lok Sabha polls. I had sacrificed about seven years of service.”

Majhi claimed he was not informed about visits of party functionaries to his area on many occasions which hampered development works in the constituency. “Now, I presume that I am no more required for the party .. I have no grudge against you,” the Nabarangpur MP said describing Patnaik as a great political leader who will continue to inspire him.

Majhi thanked the chief minister for extending help and guidance for implementation of a number of projects in Nabarangpur in railways, road and other sectors. A former employee of the railways, Majhi was offered the BJD ticket to contest the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.