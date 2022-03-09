Obra (st) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Obra (st) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Obra (st) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjiv Kumar. The Obra (st) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

obra (st) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Kumar SP 1 Graduate 31 Rs 1,01,59,959 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Omprakash IND 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 84,05,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Gond Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 21,64,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramakant AAP 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 52,500 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramraj INC 2 Literate 34 Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar BJP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 4,92,85,519 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 11,78,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Subhash Kharwar BSP 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 60,58,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Umashankar Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 10,89,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Obra St candidate of from Sanjiv Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Obra (st) Election Result 2017

obra (st) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjiv Kumar BJP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,25,68,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Bahadur CPI 0 Literate 69 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrashah IND 0 12th Pass 65 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Jagdeesh Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 1 Literate 43 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Joy Deniyal Vani IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 8,10,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kripashankar All India Peoples Front (Radical) 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 22,000 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Omprakash IND 0 5th Pass 51 Rs 18,05,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsurat IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 27,000 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Gond SP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 18,50,920 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 4,68,665 ~ 4 Lacs+ Subhash Kharvar IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 39,57,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Virendra Pratap Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 4,27,617 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

