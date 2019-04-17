Objectionable remarks: Fresh EC notice to Azam Khan

The Election Commission Tuesday issued a fresh notice to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan asking him to explain certain objectionable remarks he made during seven speeches in different areas of Rampur, a day after the poll panel barred the leader from campaigning for 72 hours over his jibe at BJP’s Rampur candidate Jaya Prada.

Khan, who is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate from Rampur, has been asked to submit his explanation within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

The Uttar Pradesh CEO on April 15 sent copies of video clips of Khan’s speeches between April 7 and April 12 in various parts of Rampur, where he made objectionable remarks, the EC has stated.

“The commission is prima facie of the opinion that you have violated the aforesaid provisions of the MCC, the relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and also wilfully disobeyed the aforesaid order of Hon’ble Supreme Court by making the highly objectionable and provocative aforesaid statements,” stated the notice issued by Anuj Jaipuriar, Principal Secretary to Election Commission of India.

In a speech at Bilaspur, Khan is heard purportedly saying, “Yeh collector walektar se mat dariyo. Yeh tankhiya hain. Tankhiyo se nahi darte. Dekhe hai Mayawati ji ke photo, kaise bade bade afsar rumaal nikaal kar jootey saaf kar rahe hain. Haan unhi se hai gathbandhan. Unhi se jootey saaf karwaunga. Allah miya ne chaha (Do not be afraid of collectors. They are salaried employees. No one should be scared of the salaried. Have you seen photos of Mayawati, how senior officers used to clean her shoes with their handkerchief? We have an alliance with her. We will make them clean her shoes, if God wishes so).”