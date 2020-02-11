Kejriwal’s victory speech: ‘Dilli walon, ghazab kar diya aap logon ne’

“This victory is not mine, this victory belongs to the people of Delhi who have shown tremendous support for AAP by voting for it in the elections,” Arvind Kejriwal said. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) “This victory is not mine, this victory belongs to the people of Delhi who have shown tremendous support for AAP by voting for it in the elections,” Arvind Kejriwal said. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Moments after the results for the assembly elections ensured Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the voters and said the verdict was for development. Beginning his address at the party office by raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jay’ and ‘Inqilaab Zindabad’, Kejriwal told the crowd: “Dilli walon, ghazab kar diya aap logon ne. I love you!” (O people of Delhi, you’ve amazed us all, I love you!)

Kejriwal went on to say that he was thankful to the people of Delhi for trusting in ‘their son for the third time’ in a row. “This victory is not mine, this victory belongs to the people of Delhi who have shown tremendous support for AAP by voting for it in the elections,” he said.

Kejriwal also underlined that the results of the election have given birth to a new style of politics — ‘kaam ki raajneeti’ (politics of performance). “The people of Delhi have clearly stated that their vote will go to those who build schools, mohalla clinics, who’ll ensure 24/7 electricity, water supply to every household, construct roads… friends, this is the advent of a new style of politics. This is an auspicious message to the nation, this is the only style of politics that can launch India to compete in the 21st century,” he said.

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to form the government in Delhi for the third time, with trends showing the party leading in more than 60 seats, a marginal dip from the 67 seats it won in the 2015 Assembly elections. However, BJP, which won just three seats in the 2015 elections, is slated to improve its tally in the 70-member Assembly even as Congress looks at another rout.

The elections in Delhi were held on February 8. The voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent.

