Nyay pamphlets: BJP moves Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi, Congress

The BJP on Tuesday approached the Election Commission with a series of complaints, including one against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party for “indulging in corrupt practice in elections by distributing pamphlets cum enrolment forms to enrol people in Nyay scheme”.

“The BJP has once again come across the instances of Congress party distributing forms among people with a promise to pay Rs 72,000 per year to those who vote for Congress party,” the BJP said in a complaint submitted by a party delegation led by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The party had earlier complained that the Congress had distributed such pamphlets in Jharkhand. On Tuesday, the BJP’s complaint was that the Opposition party did the same in Delhi. The BJP termed it a “gross violation”of the Model Code of Conduct.

In its complaint against Rahul, the BJP said that the Congress chief described BJP chief Amit Shah as a “murder accused” and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “chor” but the poll panel had not taken action against Rahul.

The delegation also submitted a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that she threatened “BJP voters to beware once elections get over, terming Jai Shri Ram chant as an abuse and falsely remarking that the BJP runs a parallel government through Election Commission of India”.