Nuvem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Nuvem Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Wilfred Nazareth Menino Dsa. The Nuvem seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

nuvem Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aleixo Sequeira INC 0 Graduate 64 Rs 18,27,58,355 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 5,97,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Arvind D Costa Revolutionary Goans Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,43,27,327 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,872 ~ 1 Lacs+ Datta Borkar BJP 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 1,02,58,576 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jose R Cabral (Raju) AITC 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 11,42,80,855 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 4,64,37,878 ~ 4 Crore+ Mariano Godinho AAP 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 3,99,53,243 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pacheco Francisco Xavier NCP 5 5th Pass 57 Rs 8,30,98,977 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 32,90,476 ~ 32 Lacs+ Wilfred Dsa IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 21,59,26,001 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 44,89,015 ~ 44 Lacs+

nuvem Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Wilfred Nazareth Menino Dsa INC 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 8,44,49,932 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 55,16,096 ~ 55 Lacs+ Dinesh Bandodkar IND 0 Graduate 58 Rs 79,13,875 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dr. Mariano Godinho AAP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 4,40,66,928 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Francisco Xavier Pacheco Goa Su-Raj Party 1 5th Pass 52 Rs 8,53,44,335 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 40,67,193 ~ 40 Lacs+ Vincent Rodrigues NCP 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 4,73,76,403 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 5,43,722 ~ 5 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

nuvem Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Francisco Xavier Pacheco GVP 4 5th Pass 47 Rs 5,96,82,287 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 51,57,947 ~ 51 Lacs+ Abdul Aziz Hassansha Sayed IND 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 2,25,33,041 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 24,209 ~ 24 Thou+ Aleixo Sequeira INC 0 Graduate 55 Rs 9,38,05,468 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,55,71,554 ~ 1 Crore+ Marcos Menino Dsouza IND 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 67,49,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Peter Francisco Dourado IND 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 24,06,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhakar Gaude MAG 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 16,59,483 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 98,000 ~ 98 Thou+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

