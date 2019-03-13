NSUI files complaint against PM Modi on Rafale

The National Students’ Union of India lodged a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament Street police station Tuesday, regarding the alleged “theft” of secret documents related to the Rafale aircraft deal. “The loss of secret defence documents, even if for a short time, is tampering with evidence in the original documents, to… mislead Hon’ble (Supreme) Court and general public…,” the Congress’s student wing said in a statement.

On March 7, Attorney General K K Venugopal had submitted to the SC that the documents related to the Rafale deal were “stolen” from the Defence Ministry. He threatened to initiate “criminal action” against two publications, which ran reports based on the documents. However, on March 9, he said that the “statement that the files have been stolen is wholly incorrect”.