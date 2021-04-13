NRC won’t hit Gorkhas, TMC is lying: Shah in Kalimpong

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates, ahead of the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, in North 24 Parganas district, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) would have no impact on Gorkhas.

Addressing party workers after a roadshow in Kalimpong in north Bengal, Shah said Gorkhas would not be harmed as long as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government was at the Centre.

“NRC has not yet been implemented [in Assam]. Whenever it is done, not a single Gorkha will be asked to leave. The TMC is lying about the possible fallout of NRC on Gorkhas. This is being done to create fear among them,” said the home minister.

Shah promised to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe all political killings in the Darjeeling Hills if the BJP came to power in the state. He alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was responsible for the deaths of many Gorkhas in recent times.

“Gorkhas suffered a lot under both the CPM and the TMC [Trinamool Congress]. In the 1980s, CPM killed over 1,200 Gorkhas who did not get justice. Again in 2017, the TMC killed so many Gorkhas. Even they haven’t got justice. We will constitute a Special Investigation Team to investigate all political killings and give justice to our Gorkha brothers and sisters. We will send those responsible for the wrongdoings behind bars,” he added.

Later in the day, addressing a public meeting in Jalpaiguri district’s Dhupguri area, Shah claimed that the BJP was ahead in 92 of the 135 seats that went to the polls in the first four phases.

Claiming that Banerjee was uttering his name more than that of Bengal in her speeches, the home minister said had the chief minister talked more about the state she would have had a chance to win the elections.

The BJP leader said he had a resignation letter ready in his pocket, and asked the people at the rally if they wanted him to quit over the death of four voters last week in firing by security personnel during polling in Cooch Behar district’s Sitalkuchi area. “If the people want, I will tender my resignation,” Shah added.

Dhupguri goes to the polls in the fifth phase on Saturday.

With PTI inputs