NR Congress-BJP alliance victorious in Puducherry

THE NR Congress-BJP alliance secured the majority in Puducherry, winning 16 seats in the 30-member assembly. Counting in four seats was still in progress at the time of going to press.

The Indian National Congress, which was ruling Puducherry until its government was toppled in February, won two seats. Its ally DMK won five seats and was leading in one more seat.

According to the Election Commission website, which announced the results for 26 seats, the NR Congress won 10 seats and the BJP five.

Even as the alliance looked to form the government, there was speculation in the political circles that the BJP may be trying to come out of the alliance to form a government on its own with the help of six Independent MLAs.

NR Congress leader and the chief of the winning alliance, N Rangasamy, said he will be meeting his party MLAs as well as BJP leaders on Monday. “The swearing-in ceremony will be held in two or three days,” he told The Indian Express. When asked about the BJP’s earlier demand for the CM post, Rangasamy said: “That cannot happen. We are all in the same alliance, I will be the CM.”

But a top source in the Puducherry government said the BJP may be trying to seek the help of six Independent MLAs to form the government if Rangasamy, a former CM, refuses to agree to its demand.

BJP chief in Puducherry V Saminathan was not available for comment.

The BJP was accused of toppling the previous Congress government two months ago with senior Congress ministers and MLAs resigning from their MLA posts and later joining it.