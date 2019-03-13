Now, BJP to burn AAP’s ‘tower of promises’

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will burn copies of the BJP’s 2014 manifesto, the BJP Tuesday hit back saying they too will burn a “tower” that will have AAP’s manifesto and advertisements pasted on it.

BJP MP Vijay Goel and party workers will burn what Goel calls a “tower of promises” at Jantar Mantar at 11.30 am Wednesday — an hour and a half before Kejriwal will burn BJP’s manifesto at the party’s DDU Marg office.

Kejriwal has said he will burn copies of the BJP’s 2014 manifesto over Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s statement that full statehood will not find a place in the party’s list of promises for the upcoming general elections.

Goel said, “AAP made several false promises in its manifesto like installation of CCTVs, opening new schools and hospitals, which were never fulfilled. He is now giving advertisements in papers that work on drains and streets have been started. So what was he doing for the past four years? We will burn such false promise hoardings, posters and advertisements.”

“The BJP is in favour of statehood, but it would not be useful if the Chief Minister of Delhi happens to be an anarchist like Kejriwal, because then he would misuse power just as he is doing today. Statehood would be beneficial when there is good coordination between the state government and the Centre,” he added.

Goel said AAP has betrayed the faith of people, and that for the past few months, the Kejriwal government has been wasting crores of taxpayer money on false advertisements and self-publicity.

He said promises such as 15 lakh CCTV cameras, free WiFi, 10,000 new buses, clean Yamuna, 15,000 DTC marshals, 500 new schools and regularisation of unauthorised colonies had not seen the light of day.