Notification for first phase of LS polls issued in West Bengal, EC deploys 7 expenditure observers

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday issued notification for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state and appointed seven expenditure observers for phases 1 and 2.

The EC had received 361 complaints through the National Grievance Service, out of which 287 had been resolved, 486 complaints from the citizens directly out of which 437 were resolved, PTI reported

“Today, the expenditure observers are coming to Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakhsin Dinazpur, Malda, Jangipur in Murshidabad etc. Darjeeling will have two expenditure observers, one for the hill area and another for the plains”, added an official.

As per election officials, on March 19 and 20, there will be an awareness programme at polling stations in the districts.

“We have received 1,139 complaints through cVIGIL app, out of which 677 were found to be correct and actions were taken against them.”, said Additional CEO Sanjay Basu.

The EC has also sought report from the District Magistrate of Birbhum regarding the statement made by TMC district president, Anubrata Mondal, on the Election Commission. As per sources, the report has to be submitted in the next 24 hours.

During the meeting held by Deputy Election Commissioner, Sudeep Jain, on Saturday several issues were discussed regarding poll preparedness and special focus was given on compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, said officials.

“There were instructions on following protocol under the Model Code of Conduct. The aim was to encourage the use of cVIGIL app, CAPF videography of route march, to ensure basic amenities for CAPF and to distribute photo voter slip,” said an official.

The commission also instructed district-level officers to educate political parties and their candidates about SUVIDHA application, which will help them understand that for what they need commission’s permission and how that can be opted. This app was used in the last Assembly election in Bengal successfully.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23. West Bengal will go to the polls in all the seven phases.