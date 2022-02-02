Notices to Cong leaders Hardik Patel, Ajay Rai for poll code violation in Varanasi

February 2, 2022 12:37:37 pm
The Varanasi district administration has issued notices to Congress leaders Hardik Patel and former MLA Ajay Rai for violation of the model code of conduct, seeking their response within 48 hours.
The deputy collector and returning officer has issued the notice and warned Patel and Rai of legal action if they do not respond within the stipulated time.
Both the leaders are accused of violating the Covid protocol and the model code of conduct, in force because of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, by gathering a crowd of 200-250 people at an event on January 30 without permission.
