NOTA votes decline, but higher than victory margin on 4 seats

Despite a nine per cent fall in the votes cast for NOTA (None of the Above) in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, it polled more votes than the margin of victory on four seats.

A total of 5.01 lakh votes cast were for NOTA, which is 1.6 per cent of the total votes cast and is more than the vote share of bigger parties like BSP (0.5%), Samajwadi Party (0.29%), AIMIM (0.29%) and Nationalist Congress Party (0.24%). In 2017 elections, 5.51 lakh NOTA votes were cast, which were 1.84 per cent of the total votes.

In the temple town of Somnath where sitting Congress MLA Vimal Chudasma was re-elected by a narrow margin of 922 votes, the number of NOTA votes was 1,530. Similarly, the highest number of NOTA votes were cast on the Khedbrahma seat, where Congress candidate Tushar Chaudhary won by a margin of 1,664 votes.

Similarly at Rapar and Dasada where BJP candidates won by a thin margins of 577 and 2,179 votes, the number of NOTA votes polled were 3,942 and 3,147 respectively.

While Khedbrahma seat saw the highest NOTA votes being polled, Danta with 5,213 votes and Chhota Udepur with 5,093 votes are the among the top three seats with maximum NOTA votes.