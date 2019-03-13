Not quitting Congress: Kutch MLA in video message

Congress MLA from Rapar constituency in Kutch, Santokben Arethiya, on Tuesday posted a video on social media, stating that she has neither resigned as a legislator from the Assembly nor has she quit the party.

Amid rumours of her quitting the Congress, Arethiya, in the video message, accused the BJP of spreading such rumours.

In the last five days, three Congress MLAs have resigned from the Assembly to join the BJP. Rumours of many more Congress MLAs quitting the party have been doing the rounds for the last few days. Click here for more election news

In the video, Arethiya said that she is with the Congress and is “not going to quit the party ever”.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Arethiya’s assistant Prakash Patel said, “Madam is with the Congress and has not resigned. Yet the rumours started doing rounds on social media. And therefore, I posted her video on social media.”