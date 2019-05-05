Toggle Menu
Not offered any money to join BJP, claims Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai

Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday had alleged that seven of his party MLAs in the national capital have been offered Rs 10 crore each to join the saffron party.

Anil Bajpai also alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had used a “derogatory” word for him during a recent meeting.

Amid the AAP accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading ahead of the Lok Sabha election here, its Gandhi Nagar lawmaker Anil Bajpai, who recently joined the saffron party, denied that he was offered money to switch allegiance.

During a press conference held at the Delhi BJP office, Bajpai also alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had used a “derogatory” word for him during a recent meeting, which triggered his dissension within the party.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that big money was being offered in an attempt to ‘buy’ AAP MLAs. I reject the charge,” he said in the presence of senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Kejriwal, during a press conference at the AAP headquarters earlier in the day, had claimed that, “Our MLAs are being bought,” adding that “a few days ago, one of our MLAs was bought”. However, he did not name the lawmaker.

The BJP has rubbished the claim, terming it a “bizarre allegation” and a “desperate bid to gain attention”.

“Both Kejriwal and Sisodia should apologise to me, or I will sue them for defamation,” Bajpai said.

