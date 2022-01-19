‘Not London, California… we dream of turning Punjab into Punjab again’

As the Aam Aadmi Party declared him its CM face for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann said that he now had the double responsibility of living up to the expectations of the party as well as the people of the state.

“Earlier when I used to meet people across Punjab they used to laugh after seeing me (referring to his role as comedian), but now they weep and beg that Punjab be brought back to its pristine state of yore”.

The state president of AAP said there are many sections of the society who are today sitting on protests atop mobile towers and water tanks in the state and their demands have to be addressed.

“The pen of those in authority should work for the welfare of the people of the state. We have been made to see enough dreams about making Punjab into London, Paris or California. The dream of turning Punjab into Punjab again does not let us sleep, the dream of giving jobs to unemployed youngsters and saving them from drugs does not let us sleep, the dream of turning farming into a remunerative profession does not let us sleep and the dream of providing peace for trade and industry so that employment opportunities are generated also does not let us sleep,” he said.

He also urged party supporters not to get disappointed by any happenings in the run up to the polls and after. Earlier, Mann’s younger sister Manpreet Kaur and his mother Harpal Kaur spoke thanking the party for reposing trust in him and said that he will definitely work hard to make Punjab a better place.

“For a sister it is a day of immense happiness when her brother achieves something. I feel very happy that my brother has been given such a big responsibility by the party and the people of Punjab,” said Manpreet.

“We were born in an ordinary household. We have seen happiness and sadness. We know the problems that the common man faces in life. In his 20 year career as comedian my brother had used the problems of common man as the main focus of his satire,” she added.

She said there was a lot of trepidation in the hearts of family members when Mann decided to enter politics because no one in their family had even fought a panchayat election.

“We all know how dirty politics in Punjab has become and we feared that he may have made a mistake. But my brother said people can laugh only when their stomachs are full and he has to enter politics,” said Manpreet.

A teacher at a private school in Patiala, Manpreet also gave examples of the daily demonstrations that she witnessed outside Moti Mahal palace of Captain Amarinder Singh over past five years. “If you make my brother the CM of the state he will bring back the smiles on your faces,” she said.