Not denying Congress corruption but defeating BJP more important: AAP Haryana president

Two days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed an alliance between AAP and Congress in Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections, AAP Haryana president Naveen Jaihind Friday said the party’s state unit was open to tie-ups with the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), since the aim was to “save the country” from BJP.

Advertising

“BJP is very harmful for both the state and the country. This is why we have told both Congress and JJP that an alliance is important,” said Jaihind in Gurgaon. “Talks are happening. It is possible some good news will come, but I cannot say for sure.”

State Congress leaders have shown no interest in AAP’s offer so far, and the JJP too had said it will not be part of any alliance that has the Congress.

Referring to JJP, Jaihind admitted that “there is some issue regarding seats”. “JJP initially suggested we contest two-three seats only. But we rejected the offer out of respect for our own party,” he said. “Seats are not the problem right now… the important thing is to defeat BJP.”

When asked about AAP’s previous attacks on the Congress over corruption, he said: “We are not denying Congress’s corruption but today, the BJP is breaking up society. A government that can even use the armed forces for politics, which can do anything to win elections, is very dangerous. When people are saved, society is saved, the country is saved… only then can we do politics. Otherwise, what is the point.”

Jaihind said AAP will fight all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state if the alliance does not work out, adding that they are screening applications received from over 200 people. “AAP also intends to allot polling station in-charges at 10,000 polling stations within the next 10 days,” he said.

“We will take AAP model to the people of Haryana. We will also take the BJP manifesto of four years ago and show them how they have been lied to for votes,” said Jaihind.