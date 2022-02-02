‘Not absent, was working for BSP’: Mayawati kicks-off campaign from Agra

Emphasising that she was working for the party when everyone thought she was absent, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati Wednesday launched her party’s campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from the “Dalit capital” of Agra.

The public meeting was BSP’s first show of strength for the Assembly election in Western UP which will go to polls on February 10. The rally comes at a time when other parties in the fray claimed Mayawati was absent on the ground leaving her supporters in the lurch.

“A news was flashed on many channels that I am not visible anywhere. I would like to tell everyone that I came to Lucknow from Delhi the moment the Covid scare subsided. Since then, I have been working constantly to strengthen the party from there. I reviewed the entire state functioning and the party affairs. It was a narrative built by the media that I am absent,” said Mayawati.

Locals began to gather at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground from 10 am. Due to Covid restrictions and an Election Commission of India mandate, a capacity of only 1,000 people is allowed at political gatherings. Although the gathering exceeded more than 1,000, only party workers and those with party passes were allowed inside the main tent. Seats were arranged in a socially-distanced manner and volunteers were deployed for crowd control.

Agra has the maximum Dalit population in the state and serves as a strategic location for her campaign’s kick-off. Mayawati, during her address, attacked all the three main parties in the political fray and stated that the 2007 Assembly election victory should be repeated.

“I personally looked over the ticket distribution. At my residence in Lucknow, I met each candidate and interviewed them and only then decided upon the ticket. This was done to ensure that we do not feel betrayed like last time. With your vote, we have to repeat the previous victory,” she said, referring to the party defections.

BSP supporters gather to listen to Supremo Mayawati at a rally in Agra. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) BSP supporters gather to listen to Supremo Mayawati at a rally in Agra. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Mayawati said she is proud of those who did not trust the media about her absence and continued working for the party. She alleged that criminals flourished during the Samajwadi Party rule while Congress did not work for the benefit of the backward classes. With regards to the ruling government, Mayawati said, “Bhartiya Janta party has caused harm to the people from all castes, including Dalits and backwards. Their wrongful economic policies have caused problems. The cost of diesel, petrol and the rising inflation has been a problem for everyone.”

She said after her party comes to power, BSP will review the cases of those who have been jailed for merely protesting. She further added that the party will not release any manifesto ahead of the election and will let their “work speak”.

“Many parties, prior to the election, will try to create an atmosphere about themselves through opinion polls. In 2007, the opinion polls gave us the third position but after the result, we emerged first. All such opinion polls will be proven wrong,” Mayawati said.

The BSP supremo said her party will fight on almost all the seats on their own.

In the Agra Rural constituency, a keen contest has been lined up with former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Mourya being projected as a key Dalit face by BJP in the Jaatav-dominated area while BSP has fielded Kiran Kesri.