Northeast India Election Results 2019 LIVE: Will BJP continue its march towards its target of 22?

Northeast India Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates from Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram and Meghalaya: Counting of votes for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in northeast India began at 8 am on Thursday. If exit polls are to be believed, the BJP-led NDA is set to conquer the region as various surveys have indicated a windfall for the saffron party and its allies with a majority in Assam. As Assam, the largest state in the northeast, accounts for 14 of the total seats, the saffron party has set a target to win 22. At present, the BJP has eight seats, besides two seats with its allies, in the entire northeast.
The Northeast — particularly Assam — has been on the edge ever since the BJP decided to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 and grant citizenship to non-Muslim minority communities who fled religious persecution from three neighbouring countries. Besides being criticised for its religious discrimination, the Bill is also perceived to be contradictory to the ongoing updation of the National Register of Citizens, which seeks to make a list of bonafide Indian citizens in Assam by identifying those who entered the country “illegally”.
In 2014, the BJP had won seven seats and the Congress had won three. The All India United Democratic Front won three seats and the remaining seat went to an Independent candidate. The northeast went to the polls in three phases this election. Simultaneously, Assembly polls were also held for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.
Meghalaya: Congress ahead in Shillong, NPP in Tura
In Meghalaya, Congress's Vincent Pala takes the lead in Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. In the Tura seat, Nationa Peoples Party (NPP)'s 37-year-old Agatha Sangma is leading ahead of former chief minister Mukul Sangma. The NPP is part of the BJP-led NEDA front in the Northeast. However, BJP has fielded its own candidates in both the Meghalaya seats.
Assam: AIUDF MP Badaruddin Ajmal takes lead in Dhubri
Sitting MP Badaruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF is leading in Dhubri constituency, initial trends suggested. Identity politics have played a key role in this Lower Assam constituency, which is dominated primarily by the Bengal-origin Muslim community, who live in the fear of being branded “illegal Bangladeshis”.
Assam: Early trends show BJP leading in five seats
According to local channels, early trends in Assam show the BJP leading in five seats. Congress takes the lead in three and AIDUF in one.
Assam: Here are the 2014 Lok Sabha election results
In 2014 in Assam, the BJP had won seven seats and the Congress had won three of the total 14 seats. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had won three seats and the remaining seat had gone to an Independent candidate.
Assam: Congress MP Sushmita Dev expresses gratitude to party members
Sitting Congress MP Sushmita Dev — who is fighting to retain the Silchar seat — took to Twitter to thank her party members, a few minutes before counting began in the state.
BPF candidate Pramila Rani Brahma offers prayers in Kokrajhar
Bodoland People's Front candidate Pramila Rani Brahma offered prayers at a temple in Kokrajhar, ahead of counting today. The party is an ally of the BJP and rules the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) in Assam. This year, it has contested from only one out of the 14 seats — Kokrajhar. In 2014, an independent candidate and a former commander of Ulfa had won from the seat.
Counting of votes begin in northeast
Welcome to our live blog! Counting of votes for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in northeast India began at 8 am today. Follow our timeline for all the latest updates.