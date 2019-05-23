Northeast India Election Results 2019 LIVE: Will BJP continue its march towards its target of 22?

Northeast India Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates from Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram and Meghalaya: Counting of votes for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in northeast India began at 8 am on Thursday. If exit polls are to be believed, the BJP-led NDA is set to conquer the region as various surveys have indicated a windfall for the saffron party and its allies with a majority in Assam. As Assam, the largest state in the northeast, accounts for 14 of the total seats, the saffron party has set a target to win 22. At present, the BJP has eight seats, besides two seats with its allies, in the entire northeast.

The Northeast — particularly Assam — has been on the edge ever since the BJP decided to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 and grant citizenship to non-Muslim minority communities who fled religious persecution from three neighbouring countries. Besides being criticised for its religious discrimination, the Bill is also perceived to be contradictory to the ongoing updation of the National Register of Citizens, which seeks to make a list of bonafide Indian citizens in Assam by identifying those who entered the country “illegally”.

In 2014, the BJP had won seven seats and the Congress had won three. The All India United Democratic Front won three seats and the remaining seat went to an Independent candidate. The northeast went to the polls in three phases this election. Simultaneously, Assembly polls were also held for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.