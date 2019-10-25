Northeast bypolls: BJP wins 3 Assam seats, Congress loses bastion in Jania

The BJP on Thursday retained three out of the four Assembly constituencies in Assam that went to bypolls. The Congress failed to keep its Jania seat which was won by AIUDF.

The bypolls were necessitated after the BJP MLAs of Sonari, Rangapara and Ratabari and the Congress legislator from Jania were elected to the Lok Sabha.

On Thursday, the BJP’s Bijoy Malakar won from Ratabari by 24,001 votes, Rajen Borthakur from Rangapara with a margin of 49,599 votes, and Nabanita Handique from Sonari by 15,430 votes. Rafiqul Islam of AIUDF won from Jania with a margin of 35,141 votes.

The BJP’s victory comes at a time when the party’s insistence on bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has triggered protests in the Northeast, including in Assam. The bypolls were also the first electoral process after the publication of the NRC.

In Meghalaya, Balajied Kupar Synrem of the United Democratic Party (UDP) won from Shella. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Assembly Speaker and Synrem’s father Donkupar Roy. The UDP is part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya, of which the BJP is also a part.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Independent candidate Chakat Aboh won from Khonsa West. Chakat’s husband and sitting MLA Tirong Aboh was killed along with ten others by suspected militants during the state and general elections on May 21.