North West Delhi seat: Hans Raj Hans, singer who upstaged Udit Raj at last minute

After a decade, Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans (57) has got another chance to contest the Lok Sabha polls — but this time from the national capital instead of his home turf Jalandhar.

He contested his maiden elections in 2009 on a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket but lost to Congress candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

In 2014, he unsuccessfully tried to get an SAD ticket from Jalandhar. Sources close to him said the BJP fielding him this time round could have a lot to do with the campaigning he did for the party during the 2017 MCD polls.

In 2016, the singer left SAD and joined the Congress, which had apparently promised him a Rajya Sabha seat. But when his name was dropped at the last minute, he lashed out at the Congress.

Later that year, there were rumours he might join AAP. But in December 2016, he joined SAD’s ally BJP in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to The Indian Express, he said: “I had joined the party without any conditions… The party has given me a chance… I will not only obey it, but also try to prove my worth.”