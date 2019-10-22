North Maharashtra: Overall turnout dips, marginal rise in Nandurbar’s Navapur

CONSTITUENCIES IN North Maharashtra on Monday saw a lesser turnout as compared to the last polls with the region showing a polling percentage of 61.36 against the 64.9 in 2014.

Advertising

The region, including the districts of Nandurbar, Dhule,Jalgaon and Nashik, comprises 35 seats, of which 21 are with the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. The BJP had the most dominant presence in the region having won 14 seats in 2014.

NASHIK

The 15 seats in the district witnessed a voter turnout of around 59.80 per cent, which is substantially lesser than 2014’s figure of 65.24 per cent. The turnout in urban centres like Nashik Central and Nashik East is the lowest in the district at 49 per cent and 50.98 per cent, respectively. In the high-profile constituency of Yevla, where NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is contesting, the turnout fell from 70.74 per cent in 2014 to 63.76 per cent.

DHULE

The turnout in the five constituencies of the district was 61.83 per cent. The figure was 63 per cent in 2014. Shirpur’s turnout of 70.37 per cent was followed by Dhule Rural at 64.20 per cent, Sakri’s and Sindhkheda at 62.2 per cent each and Dhule City at 50.2 per cent. The Congress has a dominant presence in the district having won three of the five seats in 2014.

Advertising

JALGAON

Eleven constituencies in the district saw a turnout of 59.03 per cent, compared to 63.44 per cent in 2014. The district has remained a BJP-Shiv Sena citadel with the two parties winning nine of the 11 seats in the region last polls. The BJP is a dominant force having won six seats. The lowest voting percentage in the district was in Jalgaon city, which saw a turnout of 45.14 per cent. At 66.74 per cent, the highest turnout was recorded in Raver.

NANDURBAR

The impoverished tribal belt, once a citadel of the Congress, first turned saffron in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won the Nandurbar seat. That year, the Congress had salvaged some pride by winning two of the four Assembly seats. This time too, the fight in the district is between the two national parties. In Akkalkuwa, where Congress working president K C Padvi is seeking a fresh term, 67.79 per cent voting was reported, while Nandurbar, where BJP heavyweight Gavit has been challenged by BJP turncoat Udesingh Padvi, the turnout was 56.01 per cent. In Navapur, polling increased to 74.72 per cent (2019) from 74.16 per cent (2014), and Shahada saw 65.28 per cent voting, respectively.