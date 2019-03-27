Noida: AAP Gautam Budh Nagar candidate’s nomination cancelled

The nomination of AAP’s Gautam Budh Nagar candidate, Shweta Sharma, was cancelled due to “technical reasons” Tuesday, with the administration claiming that she failed to provide the requisite number of proposers, even as the party alleged a conspiracy.

The administration claimed the AAP candidate provided only one proposer in support of her nomination. “If you are a national party or a recognised state party, you require only one proposer. If you are independent or you are recognised as a state party in some other state and not in this state, you require 10 proposers. When they came to file the nomination on Monday, the name of only one proposer was on the form. This was a major mistake since it was in the category which required signatures of 10 proposers…,” said Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh. Follow more election news here.

Sharma claimed she was being discriminated against. “There was a technical error in the form. We were not allowed to correct it during scrutiny, under Section 33 (4) of the Representation of People Act, 1951. It was clear that I was fighting against corruption in education, and standing for respect of women. The opposition was scared of a lady, and that had a role to play,” she claimed.

A professor and MPhil graduate, Sharma was to contest against sitting BJP MP Mahesh Sharma. In 2014, AAP’s candidate Kishan Pal Singh stood fourth in the polls from Gautam Budh Nagar, with around 32,000 votes.

“We had the quorum of proposers and a lot of people had gathered. We stood for many hours at the nomination centre. Even today, I was there since morning. They called me in last. This is a testament to their respect for women,” she claimed. Sharma has written an application to the EC seeking a rectification.