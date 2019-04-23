No webcasting camera in 55% polling stations in North Tripura district, DEO issues notice to vendor

In 359 polling stations under North Tripura district which went to polls as part of the East Tripura (ST) constituency on Tuesday, no webcasting cameras were found installed in 55 per cent booths.

In a notice issued to Pho-Com-Net Private Limited, a Kolkata-based CCTV vendor, North Tripura District Election Officer CK Jamatia wrote while the selected vendor was supposed to complete installation of cameras in all 359 polling stations in the district for purpose of web streaming and video and audio recording, only 45 per cent of the polling stations had cameras installed in them.

Absence of or damaged webcasting cameras was among the key issues on which opposition CPI (M) and Congress lodged complaints about irregularities during the poll process at West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency on April 11.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti had, before the elections began, said that Tripura would be the only state in the country to hold 100 percent webcasting. However, only 45 per cent of polling stations succeeded to hold web streaming in the first phase of polls.

The DEO’s complaint has flagged a similar situation today at East Tripura constituency. “…only 162 nos camera for the very purpose are found installed in 162 nos polling stations out of 359, which is only 45%…your negligence is inviting gross violations of ECI guidelines in regards to capturing of poll process on the day of poll in all the polling stations and monitoring of poll process is thus going to be frustrated,” the DEO said in his letter.