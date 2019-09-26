No vendetta politics, ED not under state: Fadnavis on case against Sharad Pawar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against NCP president Sharad Pawar was neither politically motivated nor comes under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra government.

“The Maharashtra government does not believe in politics of vendetta,” Fadnavis said. “Moreover, the ED does not come under the state’s jurisdiction. Therefore, where is the question of role of the state government in the matter?”

Fadnavis was speaking to mediapersons after a function at Vashi, where he shared the dais with alliance partner Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

On Tuesday, the ED has registered a case of alleged money laundering against the NCP chief, his nephew Ajit Pawar and several others including Anandrao Adsul (Shiv Sena), Jayant Patil (PWP), Diliprao Deshmukh and Madan Patil (Congress), Ishwarlal Jain and Shivajirao Nalawade (NCP).

ED sources said that the case is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in connection with alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB).

“The MSCB case was in the Bombay High Court. The court had issued directives for filing an FIR against all those facing charges of corruption in the case,” Fadnavis said. “According to norms, any case where corruption relates to more than Rs 100 crore, the ED steps in to investigate. Accordingly, once the FIR was filed, the ED took up the matter. It is at a preliminary stage,” he added.

Referring to the NCP’s charge that the BJP government was resorting to vindictive politics ahead of the elections, Fadnavis said, “The Shiv Sena and BJP along with allies are going to get an absolute mandate in the assembly elections. The writing is on the wall.”

“At a time when we are in such a commanding position politically, where is the need for motivational politics which we don’t subscribe to,” he added. Earlier, addressing the Mathadi workers (head loaders), the chief minister assured his government’s commitment to empower them.