No terror group has courage to enter India now, says Yogi

On a stage flanked by two JCB earth excavators decorated with garlands, symbolising the demolitions back in his state, Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted the audience in Porbandar in Gujarati at a rally where the banner described him as “Hindu Hriday Samrat” and said “no terror group has the courage to enter India now”.

Invoking the principles of “simplicity and truthfulness” of Mahatma Gandhi in his birthplace, and the “vision and strength” of Sardar Patel, Adityanath said, “Today no terror group has the courage to enter India and launch an attack. No country can dare to even to look at India with a crooked eye… India’s soldiers are ready for a surgical strike… no one can dent our country’s security. Whatever was left of terrorism has been annihilated after the abrogation of Article 370.”

A bulldozer parked at the venue of his public meeting in Porbandar. (Express Photo) A bulldozer parked at the venue of his public meeting in Porbandar. (Express Photo)

At Wankaner where Adityanath addressed his first election rally in Gujarat on November 18, he was welcomed as “bulldozer baba” with two JCB machines placed on the venue.

Adityanath also said that during troubles people remember their “nani” (maternal grandmother), which is why Congress leaders “went off to Italy when the country was battling Covid-19 crisis”.

Adityanath, one of BJP’s star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat, earlier addressed gatherings in the tribal belt of Naswadi and in Mahmedavad in Kheda district on Monday. The constituencies that he addressed have a significant minority vote.

The crowd cheered as Adityanath said, “The benefits of government schemes are reaching every person belonging to every caste, creed, and religion. We will give everyone equal development opportunities but we will not resort to appeasement of anyone. This is the vow of the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi…”

Hailing the government and attacking the Congress, Adityanath said, During the Covid-19 pandemic, you have seen free medical treatment and free vaccines as well as free food. If the Congress was in power then, it would have eaten up all the money meant for the Covid-19 vaccine and the food kits for the poor…”

“On one hand, Modiji was fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and on the other hand, he was working to end the country’s wait of 500 years. When the temple is ready next year and when Ram Lalla finally takes his sacred seat inside the temple, it will be the pride of the nation…,” said Adityanath, referring to the Ram Temple coming up in Ayodhya.

It was the “vision” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that led to the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir, “putting an end to terrorism and naxalism”, Adityanath said, adding, “If, in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel used his visionary power, in 2019, it was the son of Gujarat, Amit Shah, who abrogated Article 370 from Kashmir. It was the final nail in the coffin of terrorism and it has ended terrorism and naxalism. Could the Congress have done it?”

Calling India pipping Britain to be the fifth country in economic development as a “big achievement”, Adityanath said, “Britain ruled India for over 200 years and to leave them behind in the ladder of economic development is a big step… This has happened because of Narendra Modi…”

In Mehmadavad, Adityanath said that like the Congress had been “finished in UP”, it was now the turn of Gujarat to repeat the same feat. “Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats and a population of 25 crore. Do you know how many seats Congress has in UP? Two. Even to say ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’, you need four people… When Congress has finished in UP, is Gujarat ready for the same?,” he said.