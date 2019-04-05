No tea, no kettle, PM no longer chaiwala but fake chowkidar: CM Mamata Banerjee

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been calling himself the country’s chowkidar (watchman), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said “chowkidar jhootha hain” (the watchman is a liar) and that his lies have been exposed.

Addressing a rally at Mathabhanga, in Cooch Behar district, Mamata said Modi is creating drama by posing as a chowkidar, while real watchmen across the country are not getting their salary.

She said: “Five years ago when he had become the Prime Minister, he said he was a chaiwala. Now he is no longer a chaiwala —- there is no tea, no kettle, no sugar. His lies have been exposed. (So) he has now become a chowkidar. Some people are saying chowkidar chor hain. We did not say it. We are saying chowkidar jhootha hain.”

Mamata maintained that 2 crore people have lost their jobs in the last five years of Modi government, and real chokidars are not getting their salary. “About 35,000 workers of BSNL will lose their jobs in the next two months — there are a lot of chowkidars among them. We salute those real chowkidars. They are not posers; they do not believe in staging a drama,” she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also accused the BJP for using money power to win elections.

She said, “Modi has never focussed on Bengal, but when the polls arrive, crores of rupees are spent here. We don’t want to see an election where money power is used. We want to see an election fought in a democratic way. This is the first time that so much money is being spent in elections.”

Alleging that the PM has never helped the people, Mamata said, in an apparent reference to the demonetisation exercise of November 2016, “On the other hand, they (government) have taken away money the common people had saved.”