No rocket science, people of Amethi wanted development: Irani on her win over Rahul

Union minister Smriti Irani, who handed down a shocking defeat to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, said Friday that her win was not “rocket science” as people of the Lok Sabha constituency wanted a representative who would work for them for the next five years, reported PTI.

Advertising

Irani said her victory was due to the development agenda of the Modi government, adding that people of Amethi had reposed their trust in her by voting in large numbers for the BJP in 2014 and that she worked in the past five years to keep their faith.

In 2014, Irani had put up a strong fight but lost to Gandhi. But this time, when the BJP fielded her again, she trounced him by over 55,000 votes in his family pocket borough.

When asked about her big win, she told TV channels that people of Amethi wanted development and a representative who could work for them for the next five years.

Advertising

She credited BJP’s stellar performance, which bagged 303 of 542 seats, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda.

The meaning of a people’s representative has changed in the past five years, she said. Irani said she has already started working for Amethi and said the constituency lacks many facilities, as she took a jibe at Gandhi for not working for its development.

(With inputs from PTI)