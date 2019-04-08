No renomination for Somaiya: A throwback to how he himself began his career

In less than 25 years, Kirit Somaiya has come a full circle in his political career.

On April 3, when Somaiya, the sitting MP in Mumbai North East, was dropped as BJP’s candidate from the constituency on Shiv Sena’s pressure and replaced by BMC corporator Manoj Kotak, it was a throwback to how Somaiya himself began his career.

In the 1995 Assembly elections, the sitting MLA in Mulund Assembly constituency was BJP’s Wamanrao Parab. He had won the seat in 1990 with a huge margin against Congress’s R R Singh. He fully expected to be renominated in 1995.

But aside from having stepped on the toes of senior BJP leaders, Parab, much like Somaiya, had incurred the wrath of the Sena.

Somaiya, a Chartered Accountant by profession, was deemed to be a rising star within the BJP during the late 80s and early 90s. The area of Mulund where he stayed was represented by Parab who was seen to be instrumental in nurturing the party in Maharashtra.

Parab, who led a frugal life and was known for his brusque manners, seem to have rubbed people in the party the wrong way. He was also known to have had political tiffs with the Sena in the 70s and 80s.

While Parab won in 1990 when the BJP-Sena fought elections for the first time as allies, there was a growing uneasiness against him in the Sena.

This opposition from the ally and Parab’s own conflict within the party led to the BJP deciding not to renominate him in 1995. This was when it decided to pitch for Somaiya in the big league and he went on to become a MLA for the first time in 1995.

Somaiya told The Indian Express that “there was nothing like that”, and Parab’s son Jitendra — Parab is no more — also denied that the Sena was responsible for his father being dropped.

However, a senior BJP leader acknowledged the similarities in the manner in which both Parab and Somaiya were dropped. “Apart from having disputes within the party, Parab’s nomination was also opposed by the then new ally Sena. That was the reason he was denied a ticket and Kirit was brought in,” the BJP leader said.

R R Singh’s son Rajendra – his father is unwell and could not speak – told The Indian Express that he had the same impression.

Parab subsequently contested the election as an independent from the same constituency. Somaiya won the seat against R R Singh, fielded by the Congress again. While Somaiya has no plans of rebelling against the BJP so far, many believe that his present case is a classic example of history repeating itself.