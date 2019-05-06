No rallies in Punjab so far, Sidhu stars in Congress campaign in other states

Amid differences between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, the latter, who is a star campaigner of Congress all over India, is staying away from party campaign in Punjab. He has not addressed a single rally in favour of a party candidate in Punjab so far.

Advertising

Sidhu, who has aggressively campaigned in different parts of the country for Congress, is not answering calls by state leaders, who want him to campaign for them. A few leaders confided in The Indian Express on anonymity that they had called up Sidhu but to no avail.

READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Most of the candidates in Punjab want Sidhu to campaign for them in the state but he is incommunicado although he is addressing a number of rallies in other parts of the country every day and is active on social media.

Advertising

Sources close to him said he was upset ever since he was not given time to speak at party’s rally in Moga two months ago. The rally was addressed by AICC president Rahul Gandhi. Punjab Jails and Cooperatives Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the rally incharge and had conducted the stage. Sidhu had expressed his displeasure later for being omitted.

Later, his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, was denied ticket from Chandigarh. The state unit wanted her to contest from Bathinda against Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal but the couple had refused.

Sources close to him said he would only campaign in Punjab after the intervention of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi. He was in Hisar in neighbouring Haryana on Sunday. Though Haryana would go to polls earlier than Punjab on May 13, several candidates want him to campaign as in Punjab only 12 days of electioneering are left.

It is learnt that the top leadership of the state has also tried to contact him but to no avail. This is leaving the state leaders jittery. Sidhu has already addressed a rally for Congress candidate from Chandigarh Pawan Bansal recently. The election in Chandigarh is also scheduled along with Punjab, on May 19.

Preneet Kaur, former Union Minister and wife of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told The Indian Express that she would like Sidhu to campaign for her.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who is locked in a battle against Bollywood actor Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur is waiting for Sidhu to campaign for him but sources said Sidhus were upset as they felt that Jakhar was instrumental in denying ticket to Dr Sidhu in Chandigarh as well as Amritsar.

A few days ago, Randhawa organised a rally in Gurdaspur for Jakhar and invited Dr Sidhu to address it. It is learnt that she did not turn up at the last minute. Randhawa not giving the mike to Sidhu at Rahul’s Moga rally and Jakhar’s alleged role in denying ticket to Dr Sidhu from Chandigarh is believed to be coming in the way of her going to Gurdaspur for campaign.

Dr Sidhu is campaigning for sitting MP G S Aujla from Amritsar, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Congress candidate from Khadoor Sahib and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress candidate from Bathinda. While Amritsar is her bastion and she is helping Dimpa because Sidhus want to pay him back for supporting them even after Navjot Sidhu was fielded from Amritsar (East), earlier Dimpa’s constituency. Raja Warring is Rahul Gandhi’s aide. Sidhu was not available for comments.