No rain but no gain: Turnout dips to 57% in Pune

AS VOTERS lined up outside polling booths to exercise their franchise and seal the fate of 246 candidates from 21 Assembly constituencies, Pune district recorded a voter turnout of 57 per cent on Monday, a drop compared to the turnout during the 2014 Assembly elections. Active effort on part of the administration and a day free of weather trouble did not seem to favourably impact the voter turnout in the district.

There was a lack of enthusiasm, especially among urban voters, as the provisional turnout was four percentage points lower than that recorded in 2014. The turnout in urban constituencies, 11 in total, was below 50 per cent as compared to a more impressive turnout in the 10 rural constituencies.

According to the district election officer, the estimated voter turnout in urban areas was 48 per cent while it was 66 per cent in rural areas. Even during the Lok Sabha elections, the urban parts of the district recorded 49.84 per cent voter turnout.

There was a marked difference of 18 percentage points between the voter turnout in urban and rural constituencies. Pune Cantonment and Shivaijinagar Assembly constituencies recorded the lowest turnout at 43 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively, while Indapur recorded the highest at 75.44 per cent.

A big chunk of voters turned their back on polling despite normal weather throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department had forecast rain in several areas of Pune district on Monday. To the administration’s relief, however, there was no rain but it failed to have a favourable impact on the voter turnout.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “The pattern is clear in Pune district; voters in urban areas showed less enthusiasm than those in rural areas. Several constituencies in the city such as Kasba Peth, Pune Cantonment and Parvati recorded low turnout.” Ram said the reason behind continued disinterest among urban voters needed to be investigated. “I won’t be able to comment on the lack of interest shown by voters of Pune city. But we will have to investigate what happened. It has to be seen in context of the state and other big cities in the state such as Mumbai. However, if seen in the context of the state average, the turnout is not too bad,” he said.

He also said the district administration had made all efforts to increase the turnout in the city. “It’s another matter as to how much it succeeded. Rain in the last two days may have affected the turnout in some way. Two holidays in a row may also have caused some to go out of town,” he added.

Ram further said considering the size of the district and the number of voters, the voting process was largely “incident-free.” “There are some complaints and the number may increase but we are satisfied with the law and order situation in the district,” he said. Due to rain in rural areas of the district, the administration took steps to ensure that access roads to polling stations were not waterlogged. “At many places, our teams worked throughout the night putting gravel to ensure that there was no waterlogging. Still, there was some trouble at one or two booths. But we largely managed to keep every booth accessible,” he said.

Ram also said the number of “missing voters” complaints — a perpetual problem for the Election Commission in Pune — were negligible this time.

EVM replacement

Ram said a total of 367 EVMs that developed glitches had to be replaced. “Of the total 8,000 machines, this number makes up 4.6 per cent of EVMs, within the acceptable range. There were 47 control units and 47 ballot units, which developed some issues and were replaced. Glitches in VVPAT (voter-verifiable paper audit trail) machines were caused by paper rolls that were getting stuck due to humidity,” he said. “The replacement time was 15 to 20 minutes, which was reasonable. There was no case where the voting process was held up for long.”