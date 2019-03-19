No propaganda over defence forces, EC tells political parties again

The Election Commission has written to all political parties again asking them to advise their campaigners and candidate to not indulge in any political propaganda over activities of the defence forces.

This is EC’s second advisory on this issue to all political parties this month. The first was issued on March 9 in which the Commission asked parties to desist from using photographs of defence personnel in political advertisements and campaign.

Following the March 9 circular, the poll panel has already acted on one complaint against a social media post by Delhi MLA and BJP leader Omprakash Sharma.

The political poster shared by him carried photographs of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Sharma. The post was taken down by the Delhi legislator two days after he was issued a showcause notice.