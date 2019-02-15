No possibility of joining hands with TMC in state, says Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra

State Congress president Somen Mitra on Thursday reiterated that there was no possibility of the party joining hands with Trinamool Congress in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

He made the comments a day after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, at a rally in New Delhi, spoke of a pre-poll seat-sharing agreement with anti-BJP parties including Congress.

Speaking at a press conference, Mitra said, “It is true that what All India Congress Committee (AICC) decides, the state committees have to abide by it. But on February 9, we had met AICC president Rahul Gandhi, and he had clearly told us that unlike in the past, the interests of states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu do not have to be sacrificed in the interests of Delhi.”

He also said TMC and BJP are two sides of the same coin. “Although BJP and TMC are engaged in an apparent fight, they are two sides of the same coin which engages in communal politics. When BJP talks about Ram Mandir, TMC says it will build Surya Mandir in Bengal. When BJP talks about rath yatra, TMC puts up a counter Pavitra yatra,” said Mitra.

Mitra also supported party MP Adhir Chowdhury who, a day earlier, targeted TMC in his speech in the Lok Sabha over chit fund scams. “He had said at Parliament what we had been saying outside all the time.”