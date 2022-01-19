No party talking about unplanned urbanisation, property frauds: residents

As the poll battle slowly heats for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, unplanned urbanisation has emerged as one of the biggest issues in Mohali, a topic that successive governments have failed to resolve.

Property-related frauds is another issue which have remained unaddressed. Apart from Mohali, towns like Kharar, Zirakpur, and Derabassi have become hubs of property-related frauds due to a number of housing projects which had come up in these towns in the last 10 to 12 years.

The complaints of people range from untimely possession of properties, builders duping clients by taking money, and delayed projects giving sleepless nights to the investors and customers.

Sukhdev Chaudhary, a Zirakpur-based social activist who had been raising the issue, told The Indian Express that in every election since 2007, they had been raising the issue of illegal colonies, and unplanned urbanization. But no

politician ever has taken any action.

“Hundreds are suffering due to the lack of concrete action against builders. The voters must ask their candidates about this. No candidate in all the three constituencies is raising this issue as they campaign, despite it being an

important one,” Chaudhary added.

Manoj Das, a Zirakpur resident said that there should be a probe into property-related frauds as hundreds of people had been suffering at the hands of the builders.

According to the information, in Zirakpur alone, around 500 residential colonies had come up. The number is around the same in Kharar and Derabassi.

Sukhdev Chaudhary, further, said that there should a probe to find out if illegal residential colonies were set up and how the revenue department is carrying out the property registration in such colonies.

“If there is a nexus of officers and politicians, it should be brought to the fore. But sadly no political party is raising the issue during their campaigning,” he added.