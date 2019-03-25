No more elections if BJP comes to power again, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said that if the BJP comes to power again following the Lok Sabha polls, there will not be any more elections in the country and the Constitution will be changed to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for as long as possible.

“If they come to power again, I am convinced there won’t be elections, the Constitution will be changed. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has already said that the 2019 election is the last one. Once you give your vote to Modi ji, he will remain PM for life. I have been saying this for some time; Sakshi Maharaj also let the cat out of the bag. (BJP chief) Amit Shah also said something similar,” Kejriwal said.

The CM was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Vada Faramoshi’, which talks about the work done by the central government through a series of replies to Right to Information Act applications. The book has been written by Neeraj Kumar, Sanjoy Basu and Shashi Shekhar.

Equating the BJP’s style of working with that of Hitler, Kejriwal said, “Hitler had soldiers who were called Brownshirts. They created fear in the minds of people. If anyone spoke against him, they would be killed. This is what is happening in our country. Minorities are beaten up and killed for no reason. Those who question the government are declared anti-national and problems are created for them.”

Kejriwal has been hitting out at the BJP, alleging that the party has created a vitiated atmosphere in the country. He has also, in the past, accused the Centre of making sure the state government is not allowed to function properly. “Every patriot should stop the Modi government from coming back to power again…,” he said.

Speaking about the incident in Gurgaon, where members of a Muslim family were beaten up by a mob last week, Kejriwal said, “What is happening in the country? People are doing this in the name of Hindutva. I am also Hindu. I want to ask them which Gita, Ramayan or Hanuman Chalisa asks you to kill Muslims? Where is it written that you should kill people? Whichever party they belong to, that party is for goons and lumpens, and it will destroy the country.”