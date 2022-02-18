No more campaigning from 6 pm today

With the district witnessing a heated phase of campaigning, parties will not be allowed to enter the three constituencies from Friday evening. The district will also observe dry from February 18 till February 20, during voting days.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Isha Kalia said that all kinds of campaigning will be stopped from Friday 6pm. She said that violation of this order would attract strict action. Kalia said that barring the residents of a particular assembly constituency, no political functionaries will be allowed in any constituency after 6 pm and that all people should go back to their respective assembly constituencies. She said that formal orders have already been issued in this regard. Police personnel, returning officers and flying squads will check voter ID cards to ensure whether those entering are residents or not.

Kalia said the move is aimed at restricting the presence of political functionaries, party workers, procession functionaries, and campaign functionaries, who have been brought from outside the assembly constituency for campaigning.

“Leaders of political parties should prepare their travel plans in such a manner that they leave other constituencies. No excuse would be tolerated on this part,” Kalia said. She said that complete checking of all hotels/lodges/ guest houses/marriage palaces, etc., would be carried out jointly by police, returning officers, and flying squads to ensure no outsiders are staying there.

Dry days in district

The DC had previously declared a dry day in the district from 6 pm on February 18 till the conclusion of the voting on February 20. Dry day has also been declared in the district, on March 10, the day of counting. “No hotel, restaurant, club, marriage palace, etc., would be allowed to serve liquor. No person can store liquor on these days as well. These orders have been issued to maintain law and order in view of the elections,” she said.

The sector officers and magistrates have also been deployed in the district, and they would be accompanied by police personnel and videographers. These teams will keep patrolling their respective polling booths.

All eyes on Balongi

Balongi, which has a voter density of around 50,000, is one of the sensitive locations in the district. The administration will keep a close eye on the area. The Congress, BJP, and AAP are holding roadshows on Friday that will start from Phase XI and end at Balongi.

As many as 121 voters above the age of 80-years will cast their votes through postal ballot. The voting ends on Friday. Apart from those above the age of 80 years, 31 voters with disability with more than 40 per cent disability also cast their votes through the postal ballot.

Voting process to be webcast

The entire voting process will be webcast at all polling stations. All arrangements have been made. The administration also made arrangements for wireless connection at eight polling stations in Kharar where the connectivity was poor.