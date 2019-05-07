No Modi, if no Mandir: Computer Baba prays for Digvijaya Singh’s victory in MP

Toggle Menu
The self-styled godman, who has been appointed as the chairman of a river trust by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, has extended his support to Congress candidate Singh

Spiritual leader Namdev Das Tyagi popularly known as ‘Computer Baba’ performs puja at the election campaign venue of Congress candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Digvijay Singh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: PTI)

With an aim to campaign against BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, hundreds of priests led by Namdev Tyagi alias Computer Baba descended on Madhya Pradesh’s capital Tuesday. The priests will seek votes for Congress candidate Digvijay Singh as they are upset with the BJP because the ruling party didn’t construct the Ram Temple in the five years of being in power, reported PTI.

“BJP sarkaar 5 saal mein Ram Mandir bhi nahi bana paayi. Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi.” (BJP remained in power for five years but it failed to construct Ram Temple, so when there is no Ram Mandir then there should be no Narendra Modi too.),” Tyagi was quoted as saying by PTI.

The previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had bestowed minister of state status to ‘Computer Baba’ and the priest was also appointed on a panel responsible for cleaning the River Narmada.

The self-styled godman, who has also been appointed as the chairman of a river trust by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, has extended his support to Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh.

“They (BJP) have fooled people. They have not even spared the saint community. They talked of Ram temple, they have not constructed it in five years and have come back with the same issue. The public won’t be fooled now. No temple, no Modi,” the priest told reporters here.

Asked if the ritual was to pray for Singh’s victory, he said, “The saints prayed to God that the person who is treading on the path of religion, the one who served the river Narmada and saints is Digvijaya Singh, and should win by lakhs of votes.”

When asked about Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, he said one cannot become a sadhvi (saint) merely by wearing a robe.

At the ritual, Digvijaya Singh was seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama and seated on the ground, while the sadhus formed a semi-circle near him.

(With inputs from PTI)

