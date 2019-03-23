No headway on tie-up, Cong to start poll meets next week

Amid the uncertainty over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, the Congress’s state unit has started work on the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, with meetings scheduled Monday onwards with former MLAs and MPs from the seven constituencies to chalk out a plan.

Advertising

According to sources, with no headway on the coalition yet and AAP already announcing names from all seven seats, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) has decided to get on with the campaigning process. DPCC president Sheila Dikshit has asked former MPs and councillors to come up with ideas that can give the party a boost.

“The ongoing confusion within the party has badly affected poll work. We cannot wait anymore. From Monday, regular meetings will be held with top leaders to prepare a plan for the polls,” said a senior party leader.

Monday’s meeting will involve former MPs from Chandni Chowk and the North East constituency, followed by New Delhi and South Delhi on Tuesday. “We will also visit unauthorised colonies and slums to talk about the work our party had done. All these plans have been lined up for the next week,” Haroon Yusuf, one of the working presidents of the DPCC, told The Indian Express.

Alliance talks between the Congress and AAP had gained momentum earlier this week when NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh to reach a decision. While the state unit of the Congress has opposed the move, the central leadership has been keen, sources said.

A survey was also conducted to seek the opinion of 52,000 Delhi Congress workers on the alliance, and the results have been conveyed to Rahul. “Rahul ji is busy with core committee meetings and has asked us to wait… We are expecting his decision to be announced in the next two days,” All India Congress Committee in-charge of the Delhi unit P C Chacko told The Indian Express.