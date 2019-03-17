No feuds in Pawar family, we are united: Supriya

DISMISSING SPECULATION about disagreements in the Pawar family over contesting Lok Sabha elections, Supriya Sule, MP and daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Saturday said there were no quarrels or feuds in the family.

“There are no quarrels in our family whatsoever. All these are speculations, there is no truth to them. We are a united and close-knit family. We are a fabulous family,” Sule said, hours after she posted a picture taken along with Parth Pawar, Rohit Pawar and other family members on her Instagram account. Rohit is the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar and a member of the Pune Zilla Parishad. Parth Pawar was named the NCP candidate from Maval on Friday.

“The picture was taken last evening, after Parth’s nomination was announced. We were all in a celebratory mood… there is Parth, there is Rohit and other members of the Pawar family,” said Sule. The picture is captioned ‘Funtime with family’. “The picture says it all….and it is aptly titled… we are one big happy family,” added the NCP leader.

“We have never quarreled and never have had any feud in the family, unlike other families. Earlier, they used to talk about a feud between me and Ajitdada (NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is the father of Parth Pawar), which was baseless. Everyone came to know later that there were no differences between me and Ajitdada,” she said.

Sule said there were no disagreements in the family over Parth’s candidature. “… My father thought that it would send out a wrong message if three Pawars were given tickets to contest

Lok Sabha elections and that’s why he withdrew from the race,” she said.

She added, “My father is a Rajya Sabha member and has another two years. So, we thought it didn’t make sense to lose an important Rajya Sabha seat, which would affect our strength in the upper House,” she said.

Sule also denied that Ajit Pawar had insisted on Parth’s candidature. “Now that Parth has been given a chance to contest the Lok Sabha election, we are all confident that he would do well… I am always there to coach him, guide him and help him out. Rohit is already a Zilla Parishad member and has been putting his best foot forward,” she said.

Rohit Pawar also posted a similar picture on his Instagram account. “We all came together for a dinner and gave our best wishes to Supriyatai and Parth,” said Rohit.

Sule said the NCP was determined to perform well across the state. “We are executing a well-planned strategy. The atmosphere for the maha-alliance is positive. We will do well this time,” she said.

As for her chances of winning the election from Baramati, a seat she won in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sule said she was confident but not overconfident. “I am putting in my best efforts, I have done a lot for my constituency in the last five years,” she said.