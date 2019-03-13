No end to BJP, Sena dispute; NCP senses victory for Parth Pawar

A DAY after NCP chief Sharad Pawar hinted that Parth Pawar will be fielded by the party from Maval Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP unit in Pimpri-Chinchwad claimed if the party got a chance to field its candidate, she or he will certainly win. The sitting MP from the constituency is Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne.

Advertising

“We feel that if BJP gets a chance to field the candidate, we will win hands down,” said BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar, indicating that all was still not well between the two saffron allies.

He, however, refused to comment about Barne’s fate. For the past two months, the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit has been demanding that the party should field its own candidate from Maval as it had a strong presence in the constituency. The party leaders have met and raised their demand with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The BJP has three MLAs under Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Besides, we control two municipal corporations of Panvel and Pimpri-Chinchwad. It shows the kind of strength we have…” said Kamtekar.

Leaders of the NCP said since a major section of the BJP was upset with Barne, Parth will have a decisive advantage. “Not just BJP leaders, but even within the Shiv Sena, there are people who are upset with Barne,” said NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Sanjog Waghere, adding that the NCP candidate will win from Maval.

Yogesh Behl, NCP leader, who supported Parth’s candidature from Maval, said, “We are all happy that Pawar saheb has agreed with our demands. We will now work with enthusiasm and as a united force to ensure Parth’s victory.” Behl said unlike 2014, the NCP was stronger with the Peasants and Workers Party joining it. “In 2014, they had supported the Independent candidate. Now they are with us,” he added.

Barne said he would win against any candidate. “I will win by a massive margin of votes,” he added.

Barne said his victory was assured because no one in the past had implemented the kind of development projects in the constituency like he has. “That is the reason why I have been honoured as the best parliamentarian,” he added.

Advertising

As for the opposition to him by a section of BJP leaders from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Barne said, “There is no longer any opposition to my candidature. We are all united now. Our party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will sort that out,” he said, adding that a rally will soon be addressed by both the leaders.