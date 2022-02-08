No case decided by court in one year of anti-conversion law

IN ITS manifesto released on Tuesday, the BJP promised it would strengthen the anti- conversion law, with a minimum punishment of 10 years and fine of Rs lakh for ‘love jihad’.

It was in November 2020 that the Yogi Adityanath government brought in the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, with the intention to check “unlawful religious conversions”, and “inter-faith marriages with the sole intention of changing a girl’s religion”, what the BJP calls ‘love jihad’. The BJP government had later brought in a Bill to replace the ordinance, and it was passed by both Houses.

Under the law, those found guilty of conversion done though “misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means” face a jail term of 1 to 5 years, and a minimum fine of Rs 15,000, with the same higher in case a minor or an SC/ST woman is involved. For conversion “in contravention of the law” at a mass level, the guilty could face jail term from 3 to 10 years, with a minimum fine of Rs 50,000.

As per UP Police records, in one year of the ordinance being implemented, that is between November 2020 and November 2021, 148 cases were lodged in various police stations of the state with 359 people, including women, booked. Of them, no evidence was found against 72 people, and “clean chit” was given to them, said a police officer.

Eighty-seven others not named in the FIR were found “involved” and investigation is on against them, the officer said.

Of the 148 cases, in nearly half (63), the alleged victim did not back the prosecution claims. Closure reports were filed in 13 cases after no evidence could be found against the accused.

Police claim to have completed investigation in 113 cases. An officer said chargesheet had been filed in 90. In 38 cases, the alleged victims were reportedly minors.

As per the records, the maximum such cases, 29 each, were lodged in Bareilly and Meerut zones, followed by 18 in Gorakhpur zone and 16 in Prayagraj zone.

Asked about the status of the cases, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said: “We work as per the evidence collected.”

No case under the anti-conversion law has been decided by courts so far.