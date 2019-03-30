No BJP ticket for Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil in Madha

The BJP on Friday fielded former Congress leader Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar from Madha Lok Sabha seat in western Maharashtra.

The party was expected to field Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, son of senior NCP leader and Madha MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, who had joined the BJP a few days ago. The NCP had refused to field Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil because it was in favour of renominating Vijaysinh. Click here for more election news

The BJP also announced three candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Churu, Alwar and Banswara in Rajasthan. It fielded sitting Churu MP Rahul Kaswan from the constituency. For Alwar, the party nominated Mahant Balak Nath, a religious leader from Nath sect and successor of former Alwar MP Mahant Chandnath, who won the seat in 2014 but died in 2017 after prolonged illness. Following Chandnath’s death, the Congress had won the Alwar bypoll. In Banswara, the BJP dropped its sitting MP Manshankar Ninama and renominated former state minister and former Rajya Sabha MP Kanakmal Katara.

The BJP declared three more candidates in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka each. While it named Dhal Singh Bisen from Balaghat and Gajendra Patel from Khargone in MP, it dropped sitting MPs Bodh Singh Bhagat (Balaghat) and Subhash Patel (Khargone). It retained sitting MP Rodmal Nagar from Rajgarh, the home turf of Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh.

In Karnataka, the BJP declared candidates for Chikkodi, Raichur and Koppal seats. While sitting MP Sanganna Karadi was given a ticket again from Koppal, Raja Amresh Nayak and Anna Saheb Jolle got tickets from Raichur and Chikkodi seats, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)