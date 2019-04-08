No alliance with Congress, PM Modi trying to confuse voters: Tripura CPI(M)

Tripura CPI(M) Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to confuse voters by alleging that the communist party and the Congress are in a “secret nexus” over Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters at CPI (M) headquarters, party secretary Goutam Das said that the BJP is sure to be defeated and Left candidates will win if free and fair Lok Sabha elections are held here.

“If free and fair elections are held, BJP is sure to lose and Left candidates will win. They (BJP) have realised it and are resorting to widespread pre-poll violence and terror tactics. Prime Minister Modi tried to confuse the voters by raising allegations of secret nexus between CPI (M) and Congress. There is no such understanding”, Das told reporters.

The secretary reiterated that there will be no alliance with the Congress in the state. “We raise some issues together in the Parliament and do some joint movements outside it for the sake of democracy and secularism. But there isn’t and will not be any alliance with Congress”, Goutam Das said.

On Monday, PM Modi said at a poll rally in Gomati district that Congres and CPI (M) are engaged in a secret understanding. “They show off kusti here and maintain dosti at Delhi”, Modi said.

Meanwhile, Goutam also accused the BJP supporters of attacking CPI (M) workers and candidates adding that the polls are being held in an atmosphere of fear in Tripura. “The Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer and Returning Officers have failed to guarantee safety and security of party leaders, supporters,” Goutam Das alleged. He also accused West Tripura and Gomati police superintendents of a partisan role in election-related duties.

Asked if the party is considering to pull out candidates from the fray, Das said his party would contest till the very end.

Tripura will poll in the Lok Sabha elections in two phases this year, while West Tripura votes on April 11, East Tripura (ST reserved) will vote on April 18.